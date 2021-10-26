Recent books from the MIT community

Design to Live: Everyday Inventions from a Refugee Camp
Edited by Azra Aksamija, founder, MIT Future Heritage Lab (FHL); Raafat Majzoub; and Melina Philippou, program director, FHL
MIT PRESS, 2021, $29.95
The Engaged Scholar: Expanding the Impact of Academic Research in Today’s World
By Andrew J. Hoffman, PhD ’95
STANFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2021, $14
ToZenzi
By Robert Shuster ’84
NEW ISSUES PRESS, UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO, 2021, $18
Toxic Legacy
By Stephanie Seneff ’68
CHELSEA GREEN PUBLISHING, 2021, $24.95
Into the Anthropocosmos: A Whole Space Catalog from the MIT Space Exploration Initiative
Edited by Ariel Ekblaw, director, MIT Space Exploration Initiative
MIT PRESS, 2021, $39.95
Rethinking Market Regulation: Helping Labor by Overcoming Economic Myths
By John N. Drobak ’70
OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2021, $99
Why Trust Matters: An Economist’s Guide to the Ties That Bind Us
By Benjamin Ho ’00
COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2021, $34.99
Send book news to MITNews@technologyreview.com or 1 Main Street, 13th Floor, Cambridge, MA 02142.
