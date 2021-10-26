Recent books from the MIT community

Skip to Content
    October 26, 2021

    Design to Live: Everyday Inventions from a Refugee Camp

    Edited by Azra Aksamija, founder, MIT Future Heritage Lab (FHL); Raafat Majzoub; and Melina Philippou, program director, FHL
    MIT PRESS, 2021, $29.95

    The Engaged Scholar: Expanding the Impact of Academic Research in Today’s World

    By Andrew J. Hoffman, PhD ’95
    STANFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2021, $14

    ToZenzi

    By Robert Shuster ’84
    NEW ISSUES PRESS, UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO, 2021, $18

    Toxic Legacy

    By Stephanie Seneff ’68
    CHELSEA GREEN PUBLISHING, 2021, $24.95

    Into the Anthropocosmos: A Whole Space Catalog from the MIT Space Exploration Initiative

    Edited by Ariel Ekblaw, director, MIT Space Exploration Initiative
    MIT PRESS, 2021, $39.95

    Rethinking Market Regulation: Helping Labor by Overcoming Economic Myths

    By John N. Drobak ’70
    OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2021, $99

    Why Trust Matters: An Economist’s Guide to the Ties That Bind Us

    By Benjamin Ho ’00
    COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2021, $34.99

    Send book news to MITNews@technologyreview.com or 1 Main Street, 13th Floor, Cambridge, MA 02142.

