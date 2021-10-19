These weird virtual creatures evolve their bodies to solve problems

“This work is an important step in a decades-long attempt to better understand the body-brain relationship in robots,” says Josh Bongard, who studies evolutionary robotics at the University of Vermont and was not involved in the work.

If researchers want to re-create intelligence in machines, they might be missing something, says Gupta. In biology, intelligence arises from minds and bodies working together. Aspects of body plans, such as the number and shape of limbs, determine what animals can do and what they can learn. Think of the aye-aye, a lemur that evolved an elongated middle finger to probe deep into holes for grubs.

AI typically focuses only on the mind part, building machines to do tasks that can be mastered without a body, such as using language, recognizing images, and playing video games. But this limited repertoire could soon get old. Wrapping AIs in bodies that are adapted to specific tasks could make it easier for them to learn a wide range of new skills. “One thing every single intelligent animal on the planet has in common in a body,“ says Bongard. “Embodiment is our only hope of making machines that are both smart and safe.“