How five US schools reopened without sparking a covid outbreak

A version of this story was originally published at the COVID-19 Data Dispatch.

It’s impossible to overstate how controversial school reopening has become in the US this past year. After a spring of universal Zoom school, opinions diverged: some administrators, parents, and scientists pushed to get kids back in classrooms, while others lobbied for covid safety above all else. Images of maskless students in Georgia went viral, for example, while teachers brought handmade coffins and a guillotine to a protest in New York City.

But despite the headlines, many other districts managed to bring most students back to classrooms last year without sparking a dreaded covid outbreak. How did they do it?

I’ve researched five such communities for my publication, the COVID-19 Data Dispatch, in a project supported by the Solutions Journalism Network. In each location, the majority of students returned to in-person learning by the end of the spring semester—and officials identified covid cases in under 5% of the student population. That’s an important metric because, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 5% of school-aged children in the US contracted covid between the start of the pandemic and early August 2021.

These are the five communities I studied:

1. Collaboration with the public health department is key.

From this research, I’ve identified lessons for other school districts as they face the challenge of reopening this year.

In Austin, Indiana, an existing relationship between the local school district and local public health department, built during the town’s HIV/AIDS outbreak in 2015, streamlined covid communication. The district and public health department worked together to plan school reopening, while district residents—already familiar with the health department’s HIV prevention efforts—quickly got on board with covid safety protocols.

Garrett County’s school district, in Maryland, worked with their local public health department on making tests available to students and staff. The Andrews County district, in Texas, also collaborated with the county health agency on testing and on identifying student cases in fall 2020—though the relationship fractured later in the school year due to differing opinions on the level of safety measures required in schools.

“What the CDC basically said is that each school has to become a little health department in its own right,” said Katelyn Jetelina, epidemiologist at the University of Texas and author of the Your Local Epidemiologist newsletter; but “schools don’t have the expertise to do that,” she said. As a result, public health departments themselves may be valuable sources of scientific knowledge for school leaders.

“What’s ideal—and I’ve only seen this happen a few times—is if there is literally someone from the health department embedded in the school district,” added Robin Cogan, legislative cochair for the New Jersey State School Nurses Association and author of the Relentless School Nurse blog.