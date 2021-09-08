Meetings suck. Can we make them more fun?

One crucial goal is to inject some fun into the experience, suggests Jaime Teevan, chief scientist at Microsoft for experiences and devices, who has studied productivity. Teevan says that remote meetings have challenged how we use space to communicate, restricting our worlds to claustrophobic digital squares. She thinks better communication requires opening up space through play. “We’re experts in using space, and we lose that in online meetings,” she says. “Figuring out the game and social connection is fundamental there.”

That’s why one morning early last month I joined Kumospace, a startup that counts Google among its customers and promises on its home page to “make meaningful connections in unforgettable virtual spaces.” A video of myself was condensed down to a tiny square that wandered a virtual lobby space with couches, a piano, snake plants, and a jukebox blaring out a Spotify mix called “Quiet Hours.” Once founder Brett Martin joined, he took me on a tour of the room. His voice became faint if I ever lagged too far behind, an acoustic feature meant to imitate real life.

“Wait, let me show you something. Are you ready?” Martin asked suddenly. Before I could respond, I found myself walking along a beach.

The entire experience was bewildering. I was disoriented by all the things I felt I had to do simultaneously: talk to Martin, be sure to stay within earshot or risk losing him as he moved around, and traverse the various obstacles that popped up—waves from the beach, a radio that drowned out our conversation if we got too close to it, my “wine” glass emptying on its own. I found it hard to concentrate on the meeting. In fact, I felt overstimulated and anxious.

Martin, however, says that Kumospace has found a niche audience of companies hosting casual gatherings where employees want to get to know each other: happy hours, networking events, “off-site” excursions. Since it launched in June, Martin says, “over a million people” have used the product.

The purpose of those meetings—getting to know others, not brainstorming solutions—might point to the context in which more immersive meetings might have an edge. “Zoom is really good at passing along information with people you already know, but it’s not great at building relationships with people you don’t,” says Martin.

Indeed, many of the innovations in meeting technology over the past year have focused on re-creating the “water cooler” moments that help employees bond. These low-stakes conversations (about weather or sports or TV, perhaps) are crucial to creating a sense of trust and perspective for future problem-solving. But those interactions require a sense of connection—one that Zoom boxes aren’t conducive to creating.