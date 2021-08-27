Can you spot the fake receptor? The coronavirus can’t either.

While ACE2 receptors can be found on cells all over the body, they are especially prevalent inside the lungs, heart, kidneys, and liver—organs the disease typically attacks.

To protect the real ACE2 receptors, here’s how the decoy does its job:

Usually, spike proteins on the virus’s surface act like keys to ACE2 receptors, opening up the doorway to infection. But the decoys, administered intravenously or through the nose depending on the stage of the disease, intercept the spike protein, leading it away from real receptors. After infection, the treatment could reduce the viral load inside the body, which might mean faster recovery times for patients.

In one study led by Daniel Batlle, a professor of medicine at Northwestern University, mice that were infected with the disease and got the treatment had only mild symptoms compared with animals that went untreated, which died.

As of today, only one clinical trial of the ACE2 product has been completed in patients with moderate to severe symptoms. Even so, more and more researchers are supporting the new therapeutic.

Batlle’s team began working on decoy proteins in January 2020 after learning about the first US case, building on knowledge gleaned from China’s 2003 SARS-CoV outbreak.

“We knew that it would be very likely that the receptor for SARS-CoV-2 would be ACE2, since it had been previously shown to be the case for SARS-CoV,” Batlle says.

But applying that knowledge wasn’t so straightforward. Michael Jewett, a professor of chemical engineering at Northwestern University who was not involved in the study, compares the intricate process of making a decoy to an especially fiendish puzzle.