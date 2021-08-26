Hackers are trying to topple Belarus’s dictator, with help from the inside

But the Partisans are not operating alone. According to interviews, the hackers benefit from a partnership with a key group of Belarusian law enforcement and intelligence officers.

A group called BYPOL, which includes current and former regime officials, has been offering close guidance for many months. Some of them are providing help from outside the country, having defected after Lukashenko’s fraudulent claims of victory in the 2020 presidential election and the brutal crackdown that followed. But others, the group says, are working against Lukashenko from within in the conviction that his regime—which arrested more than 27,000 people in the wake of protests last year—must fall.

“They’re making the regime’s crimes transparent,” says Andrei Sannikov, a former Belarusian diplomat who is not part of either the Cyber Partisans or BYPOL. “The information they’re getting by hacking the state really is very eloquent in witnessing the criminal activities of the regime against the citizens.”

“I saw falsifications with my own eyes”

While Belarus has been under Lukashenko’s control for almost 30 years, protests and opposition have ramped up significantly since the elections held in August 2020. His disputed victory led to a swell of anti-regime protests as Lukashenko violently crushed peaceful dissent.

The crackdowns were a breaking point for many. Aliaksandr Azarau was a lieutenant colonel in Belarus’s police force, and before that, he worked to combat organized crime and corruption for the Ministry of Interior. He says what he saw turned him against the regime.

“I was present at the election,” Azarau says. “I saw falsifications with my own eyes. I decided to resign after I received unlawful orders from superior officers. A lot of people were detained in the first days after the election. My colleagues were illegally sending false documents about crimes these people committed. I decided Lukashenko kept his power illegally.”

He was one of a significant number of law enforcement officials who left Belarus as a result. About a dozen of them reconvened in Warsaw, in neighboring Poland, and launched BYPOL in October. (The group’s name means Belarus Police.) They say they have hundreds of members and contacts still inside government security agencies including the secret police (known as the KGB), the Ministry of Interior, and border control.

"They wanted to know how to penetrate inside these organizations to steal information. Because we work there, we know everything inside."

The Cyber Partisans say they are made up of around 15 IT experts from Belarus’s technology sector: the country has a thriving scene, including numerous gaming and social startups, although many experts have left in opposition to the regime.

They began defacing government websites in September 2020, a simple but highly visible act of protest that got them attention as the country convulsed in turmoil.

In December of that year, according to Azarau, the Partisans reached out to BYPOL with bigger goals in mind.

“The Cyber Partisans wrote to us to help them find a way to understand all the law enforcement and intelligence agencies,” he says. “They wanted to know how to penetrate inside these organizations to steal information. Because we work there, we know everything inside. We consulted with them on how to do this.”

After those early discussions, the Cyber Partisans say they ended up carrying out the actual hacks themselves. BYPOL’s current and former security force members have helped them understand the structure of government databases, process the data they access, and identify individuals from hacked phone calls. Insiders are also able to “provide feedback from within the system on how the hack affected the security forces,” the hacking group’s spokesperson says. In exchange, the partisans provide BYPOL with data for the group's investigations into the Lukashenko regime.