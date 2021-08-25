The quest to learn if our brain’s mutations affect mental health

Mike McConnell has spent his career learning about the brain’s mosaic: “We took this crazy idea seriously.” NOAH WILLMAN

This was a surprise. When cells divide, they replicate their DNA for their daughter cells. Sometimes copies of genes are accidentally added or lost, which—unlike the reshuffling within chromosomes that’s beneficial in the immune system—was thought to be a hugely damaging mistake. It didn’t make sense that neurons could survive such a giant change in their genetic material. But McConnell kept finding aberrant neurons with extra or missing chromosomes. Finally he had to reconsider scientific assumptions. “We took the crazy idea seriously,” he says. A postdoctoral fellow in the lab named Stevens Rehen had expertise in culturing the neurons for study, which made it possible to parse the data.

The UCSD team’s experiments, published in 2001, showed that the central nervous systems of developing mouse embryos did not contain perfect genetic copies. Instead, the researchers suggested, about a third of the neurons from each mouse embryo, on average, had lost a chromosome or gained an extra one. The result was what’s known as a “genetic mosaic.” While many of those cells didn’t survive, some made it into the brains of adult mice. McConnell, Chun, and their coauthors wondered what such a genetic mosaic might mean. Perhaps in humans it could be a contributing factor to neurological disorders, or even psychiatric disease. In any case, it was an early clue that the conventional notion of genetically identical brain cells was wrong.

At the time, scientists seeking to understand the biology of mental illness were mainly looking for genetic mutations that had occurred near the moment of conception and thus were reflected in all of a person’s cells. Tantalizing clues had emerged that a single gene might be responsible for certain conditions. In 1970, for example, a Scottish teen with erratic behavior was found to have a broken gene region—and it turned out that his relatives with mental illness showed the same anomaly. It took three decades to isolate the error, which researchers named DISC1 (for “disrupted-in-schizophrenia”). Despite some 1,000 published research papers, the question of whether DISC1—or any other single gene—is involved in schizophrenia remains much debated. A handful of other genes have also been scrutinized as possible culprits, and one study of the whole human genome pointed to more than 120 different places where mutations seemed to heighten the risk of the disease. But after this extensive search for a “schizophrenia gene,” no single gene or mutation studied so far seems to exert a big enough influence to be seen as a definitive cause—not even DISC1.

In fact, scientists have struggled in their search for specific genes behind most brain disorders, including autism and Alzheimer’s disease. Unlike problems with some other parts of our body, “the vast majority of brain disorder presentations are not linked to an identifiable gene,” says Chun, who is now at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute in La Jolla, California.

But the UCSD study suggested a different path. What if it wasn’t a single faulty gene—or even a series of genes—that always caused cognitive issues? What if it could be the genetic differences between cells?