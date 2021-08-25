This is what happens when you see the face of someone you love

Adam is on his way over.

My apartment doesn’t have a door buzzer, so Adam always calls when he’s two minutes away. He never says he’s two minutes away; he says he’s already at my door, because he knows I’m always trying to finish something before I open up.

Over the noise of the shower, I hear my phone buzz. I reach around the plastic curtain. It’s 6:31 p.m.

“Hi, I’m here,” he says.

Shit.