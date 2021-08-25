How technology can let us see and manipulate memories

Today, neuroscientists can manipulate memory engrams by artificially activating their underlying networks and inserting new information. These techniques are also shedding light on how different types of memory work and where each is recorded in the brain.

Episodic autobiographical memory deals with what happened, where, and when. It relies on the hippocampus, a seahorse-shaped structure. Procedural memories, supported by the basal ganglia, let us remember how to carry out habitual behaviors like riding a bike. This region malfunctions in those with addiction. Our ability to recall facts, like state capitals, is thanks to semantic memory, which is stored in the cortex.

What tools let us see memories?

At the end of the 19th century, tabletop microscopes made it possible to identify individual neurons, enabling scientists to draw stunningly detailed representations of the brain. By the mid-20th century, powerful electron microscopes could show synaptic structures just tens of nanometers wide (about the width of a virus particle). At the turn of the 21st century, neuroscientists used two-photon microscopes to watch synapses form in real time while mice learned.

Incredible advancements in genetics have also made it possible to swap genes in and out of the brain to link them to memory function. Scientists have used viruses to insert a green fluorescent protein found in jellyfish into mouse brains, causing neurons to light up during learning. They’ve also used an algae protein called channelrhodopsin (ChR2) to artificially activate neurons. The protein is sensitive to blue light, so when it’s inserted into neurons, the neurons can be turned on and off with a blue laser—a technique known as optogenetics. With this technology, which was pioneered by researchers at Stanford almost two decades ago, neuroscientists can artificially activate memory engram cells in lab animals.