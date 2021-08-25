Is your brain a computer?

Scientists have recently developed neural networks whose workings are said to more closely resemble those of actual human brains. One such approach, predictive coding, is based on the premise that the brain is constantly trying to predict what sensory inputs it’s going to receive next; the idea is that “keeping up” with the outside world in this way boosts its chances for survival—something that natural selection would have favored. It’s an idea that resonates with Graziano. “The purpose of having a brain is movement—being able to interact physically with the external world,” he says. “That’s what the brain does; that’s the heart of why you have a brain. It’s to make predictions.”

AGAINST: Even if brains work like neural networks, they’re still not information processors.

Not everyone thinks neural networks support the notion that our brains are like computers. One problem is that they are inscrutable: when a neural network solves a problem, it may not be at all clear how it solved the problem, making it harder to argue that its method was in any way brain-like. “The artificial neural networks that people like Hinton are working on now are so complicated that even if you try to analyze them to figure out what parts were storing information about what, and what counts as the manipulation of that information, you’re not going to be able to pull that out,” says Chemero. “The more complicated they get, the more intractable they become.”

But defenders of the brain-as-computer analogy say that doesn’t matter. “You can’t point to the 1s and 0s,” says Graziano. “It’s distributed in a pattern of connectivity that was learned among all those artificial neurons, so it’s hard to ‘talk shop’ about exactly what the information is, where it’s stored, and how it’s encoded—but you know it’s there.”

FOR: The brain has to be a computer; the alternative is magic.

If you’re committed to the idea that the physical brain creates the mind, then computation is the only viable path, says Richards. “Computation just means physics,” he says. “The only other option is that you’re proposing some kind of magical ‘soul’ or ‘spirit’ or something like that ... There’s literally only two options: either you’re running an algorithm or you’re using magic.”