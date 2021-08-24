Log on all ye of MIT

A record-breaking total of more than 5,000 alumni and friends attended this year’s MIT Tech Reunions, held online June 4–6. There were special events for reunion-year classes, and the entire MIT community was invited to watch the online Tech Night at Pops, learn from faculty during Technology Day, and take virtual campus tours.

Symphony Hall at home

BOSTON POPS/WINSLOW TOWSON

Because the 123rd annual Tech Night at Pops was held virtually, there was no limit to the number of alumni and guests who could attend, and everyone got a front-row seat. Conducted in an empty Symphony Hall by Keith Lockhart, the Boston Pops Orchestra performed a program custom-made for the occasion, with Institute favorites like “Arise All Ye of MIT” and a 50th-reunion tribute to the Class of 1971 with tunes from Three Dog Night and Carole King. The evening also included classical pieces such as the first movement of Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto—featuring soloist William Wang, an MIT PhD candidate and music student in MIT’s conservatory-level Emerson Program, in his first performance with a professional orchestra. In keeping with tradition, the broadcast ended with “Stars and Stripes Forever” and a (virtual) balloon drop. Throughout the performance, alumni and guests lit up the chat with greetings and reminiscences from around the world: