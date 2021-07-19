MIT Technology Review names Mat Honan its new Editor in Chief

MIT Technology Review announced today that veteran tech editor Mat Honan has been hired as its new editor in chief. Honan joins from BuzzFeed News, where he and his teams have published impactful, hard-hitting journalism that asks important questions, captures attention, and has won multiple awards, including a 2021 Pulitzer Prize.

In his new role, Honan will provide leadership, creative vision, and editorial direction for the entire MIT Technology Review portfolio, including the website, podcasts, newsletters, and print magazine, as well as new platforms and formats under development.

“Over the past several years, MIT Technology Review has transformed into a multi-platform, digital-first media company reporting on the most important tech stories of our time. The next stage in our evolution is to reach an even larger audience with our top-notch, authoritative journalism,” said Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau, CEO and publisher of MIT Technology Review. “Mat brings a rare combination of vision, energy, and digital media know-how to this vital role. I am delighted to be working with him to shape the future of MIT Technology Review.”

“I’m thrilled to have the chance to lead such a talented group of journalists,” said Honan. “MIT Technology Review is at the center of so many pressing issues. There is a great need and desire to understand the way things like novel technologies, cutting-edge science, the climate crisis, and the ongoing pandemic are transforming society. We are going to tell powerful stories that will help people understand, think differently about, and change the world we live in. That is a pretty great opportunity, and I'm so excited to get started."

Honan starts at MIT Technology Review on August 17.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world’s foremost technology institution and from its editors’ deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review’s mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism.