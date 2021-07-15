Pfizer wants to give you a booster shot—but experts say it’s too soon

Is it time to start thinking about booster shots? Pfizer seems to think so. In a private meeting with top US scientists and regulators on July 12, the firm’s representatives argued that the US should move to authorize a third shot. Last week, Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced that they had observed waning immunity in people who had been vaccinated and that they planned to seek emergency use authorization for a booster dose in August. A third shot “may be beneficial to maintain the highest levels of protection,” they noted.

Don’t expect to get that shot soon. After last week’s Pfizer announcement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA issued a rare joint statement emphasizing that fully vaccinated Americans do not need a booster shot at this time. Soon after Monday’s meeting, the Department of Health and Human Services echoed that sentiment. “It was an interesting meeting. They shared their data. There wasn’t anything resembling a decision,” Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser for the pandemic, told the New York Times on Monday evening.

But many experts say it’s too soon for a booster. Data from lab studies and real-world infections indicate “the dam is holding,” says John Wherry, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania. “Severe infections, hospitalizations and deaths are being observed almost entirely in unvaccinated populations, even for the delta variant.” And when infections do occur in people who have been vaccinated, the symptoms tend to be mild. “This is not a vaccine failure – this is a vaccine success,” he says.