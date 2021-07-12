Richard Branson just flew to the edge of space. Here’s what it means for space travel.

The timing could have been better. Yesterday, July 11, British entrepreneur and billionaire Richard Branson shot to the edge of space in a vehicle made by his own company, Virgin Galactic – at a time when much of the world is still battling a deadly pandemic. Yet while receiving a fair amount of criticism, Branson’s flight heralds a key step towards making space travel more accessible than ever before—even if it does just seem like a plaything for the world’s richest men right now.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity spaceplane took off from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert under a carrier aircraft called VMS Eve, named for Branson’s late mother. Its crew of six, including Branson, was lifted to an altitude of more than 14 kilometers before it was dropped, allowing its single rocket engine to ignite and carry its occupants towards space.

Slightly more than a minute later, traveling at speeds of Mach 3, it reached its maximum altitude – 86 kilometers – affording its crew several minute of weightlessness and gorgeous views of Earth before safely descending back to Earth, with a total flight time of around 90 minutes.

“To all you kids down there, I was once a child with a dream looking up to the stars,” Branson said during the mission, the company’s fourth near-space flight. “Now I’m an adult in a spaceship with lots of other wonderful adults looking down to our beautiful, beautiful Earth. If we can do this, just imagine what you can do.”