Your guide to what’s happening with vaccine passports in the US

A year ago, vaccines to tackle the covid pandemic seemed like a far-off idea. Today, though, doses have been delivered to almost one-quarter of the world’s people—and some are being asked to prove they’re among them, leading to the rise of so-called vaccine passports. The details of these credentials vary from place to place, but at their heart they are the same: digital health records, stored on your phone, to use as proof that you are a low risk to others.

Supporters of digital vaccination credentials say the benefits are clear: they make congregating less risky while incentivizing vaccinations. But critics see drawbacks and disadvantages. They say introducing vaccine passports infringes on civil liberties, unfairly punishes those who cannot get vaccinated (and discriminates against those who will not), unleashes another form of surveillance, and worsens inequalities rather than eradicating them.

Faced with this divergence of views, governments are taking very different approaches. In Europe, for example, seven countries launched a “digital green certificate” at the beginning of June, with another 21 nations due to join shortly. But some places are taking the opposite stance, strictly limiting the use of such documents or even banning their development altogether.

Along with these debates, there is still basic confusion about how systems would be used. Some, like the EU’s app, are for traveling between nations. Others, like New York State’s, are for getting into everyday places like restaurants and events. The term “passport” itself is becoming more ambiguous and simultaneously more loaded: when California governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of his state’s digital certificate, he specifically stated, “It’s not a passport; it’s not a requirement.”

Recent precedents

Controversy around new technologies has been a running theme during the pandemic. But while some—like the vaccines themselves—have encouraged conspiracy theories, a more useful parallel may be digital contact tracing apps—systems intended to let you know if you’d been exposed to the virus. These started blanketing the world last spring as public health officials and technologists tried everything they could do to stop the spread.

We started tracking the use of digital contact tracing apps last May. Since then, our tracker has been viewed tens of thousands of times and has been cited in hundreds of research papers. But despite the attention these apps have received, our recent analysis shows that exposure notification systems missed their moment, at least in the US.

So will this latest form of covid tech be more effective? What’s really happening with digital vaccination credentials? We’re researching what various places are developing, starting with US states.

What’s happening with vaccine passports in the US

President Joe Biden has already said there won’t be a national app, leaving the choice to states. Some states have banned the apps outright as examples of government overreach. Often the debate over the technology seems like a proxy for a larger question: Should governments and businesses be allowed to require vaccination for covid? We looked at the status of digital vaccine systems in all 50 states.

A few key takeaways:

Most states have addressed the technology in some way, either in legislation or in comments from a lawmaker, a public health official, or the governor.

4 states have active vaccine certification apps.

19 states have banned the systems to some degree, typically through executive orders. Most, though not all, of these states are Republican-led.

Some states have banned their use only in facilities or agencies connected to state government; others have enacted moratoriums on any use whatsoever.

What’s next

While governments take their own approaches, private ventures are launching too. Workplaces, transportation providers, schools, and venues are among those looking at how to prove vaccination—with some even developing the technology themselves. We will be documenting the use of these technologies in private and public spaces, by organizations big and small.

If you have information on how in your city, state, or country is using vaccine certification, or if you know of unusual uses of covid status apps, please help us keep our list up to date by emailing ctt@technologyreview.com. We can’t promise to reply to every email, but we will be regularly updating our lists as new information comes to light.

This story is part of the Pandemic Technology Project, supported by the Rockefeller Foundation.