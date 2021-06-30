Why Generation Z falls for online misinformation

Social media, however, promotes credibility based on identity rather than community. And when trust is built on identity, authority shifts to influencers. Thanks to looking and sounding like their followers, influencers become trusted messengers on topics in which they have no expertise. According to a survey from Common Sense Media, 60% of teenagers who use YouTube to follow current events turn to influencers rather than news organizations. Creators who have built credibility see their claims elevated to the status of facts while subject matter experts struggle to gain traction.

Young people are more likely to believe and pass on misinformation if they feel a sense of common identity with the person who shared it in the first place.

This, in large part, is how the rumor of plans for post-election violence went viral. The individuals who shared the warning were deeply relatable to their audience. Many were people of color and openly LGBT, and their past posts discussed familiar topics like family conflict and struggles in math class. This sense of shared experience made them easy to believe, even though they offered no evidence for their claims.

Making matters worse was the information overload many people experience on social media, which can lead us to trust and share lower-quality information. The election rumor appeared among dozens of other posts in teenagers’ TikTok feeds, leaving them with little time to think critically about each claim. Any efforts to challenge the rumor were relegated to the comments.