Zoox CEO Aicha Evans on how autonomy will change our habits

Zoox’s vehicle is one of the few driverless rigs built from the ground up, and Evans says it’s also one you’ll never get to own. Instead, Zoox plans to launch an app-based ride-hailing service in cities including San Francisco and Las Vegas, where the vehicle is being tested.

I spoke with Evans about what it’s like to try to change an industry and transform the way we move about our cities.

Q: How do you define Zoox? Is it an AI company? A robotics company?

A: It’s a transportation company that takes advantage of AI, robotics—all of the new techniques around electric vehicles and software—and blends all of that to basically open up a new area of transportation.

A city like San Francisco that has housing issues and is worried about business flight has 30% of its real estate footprint dedicated to parking. So if people were using Zoox to go from point A to point B, those buildings could be replaced, reclaimed for businesses or for housing and parks.

The other thing that’s really important from a Zoox standpoint is taking advantage of sensors and computing to make all of this happen. One of the questions we get all the time is: Why are you building a vehicle? Well, because the passenger car of today was architected and designed for human drivers. Rearchitecting and redesigning the vehicle to make it easiest and safest for AI to drive is what we’re all about.

Q: How might autonomous vehicles affect our lives when we’re not on the road?

"I think there are a lot of things we physically go to a place for today that in the future will come to us through autonomy."

A: The world 30, 40 years from now will look very different. We talk about autonomy as really the beginning of a wave. Sort of like also what happened with the internet and then the PC and then wireless, and then the smartphone.

I mean, the smartphone is not that old, right? Sometimes I’m like, how did we even operate without these things? Well, we did. And I think autonomy will allow a lot of things like that—around goods, around services. I think there are a lot of things we physically go to a place for today that in the future will come to us through autonomy.

Q: Many driverless cars are primarily trained in Western, urban environments. How well will these systems work in other places?

A: Mathematical algorithms are not biased. However data can be. Not because the data is bad but because of where you collect the data. In terms of Zoox, what I can tell you is that we will not go somewhere without training on local data sets. If you don’t do that and you make assumptions, life could get quite complicated.

I think that as an industry, we understand the science, and it’s important to understand from an input standpoint what could be problematic. You’re also more likely to do that if there are people in the room who don’t all look the same and think the same.