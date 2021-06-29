MIT in a box

Admissions applications in this pandemic year jumped 66% after MIT temporarily lifted the requirement to submit test scores. But for the 1,340 students who got good news from MIT on Pi Day, coming to Cambridge for the usual Campus Preview Weekend (CPW) was off the table. Instead, the Admissions Office invited them to CP*, a monthlong series of virtual events, and sent them a box of MIT love. It included gear with the CP* asterisk (a playful nod to typing in your password), student-­designed stickers, a color-it-yourself poster of MIT dorm scenes drawn by Emily Han ’22, an Edgerton Center “Aurora Beaveralis” rainbow light kit to celebrate MIT’s maker culture, and supplies to use during “Stitching with Snively” CP* sessions hosted by former Admissions blogger Michael Snively ’11, who told stories and answered questions about MIT while cross-stitching.