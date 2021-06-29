Skip to Content
    77 Mass Ave

    Recent books from the MIT community

    June 29, 2021

    Improbable Impossibilities: Musings on Beginnings and Endings

    By Alan Lightman, professor of the practice of the humanities
    Pantheon, 2021, $25

    Education Crossing Borders: How Singapore and MIT Created a New University

    By Dara Fisher, SM ’13  
    MIT Press, 2020, $30

    Care After Covid: What the Pandemic Revealed Is Broken in Healthcare and How to Reinvent It

    By Shantanu Nundy ’04
    McGraw-Hill Education, 2021, $32

    Respectful Atheism: A Perspective on Belief in God and Each Other

    By Thomas B. Sheridan ’59, professor of mechanical engineering emeritus and professor of aeronautics and astronautics emeritus
    Prometheus, 2021, $25.95

    Putting Skill to Work: How to Create Good Jobs in Uncertain Times 

    By Nichola Lowe, PhD ’03
    MIT Press, 2021, $35

    Introduction to Unified Mechanics Theory with Applications 

    By Cemal Basaran, SM ’88
    Springer, 2021, $79.99

    Wonder Women of Science: How 12 Geniuses Are Rocking Science, Technology, and the World 

    By Tiera Fletcher ’17 and Ginger Rue,
    illustrated by Sally Wern Comport
    Candlewick Press, 2021, $19.99

    IDeaLs (Innovation and Design as Leadership): Transformation in the Digital Era

    By Joseph Press, SM ’97, PhD ’99, Paola Bellis, Tommaso Buganza, Silvia Magnanini, Daniel Trabucchi, Abraham B. (Rami) Shani, Roberto Verganti, and Federico Paola Zasa
    Emerald Publishing, 2021, $100

    Send book news to
    MITNews@technologyreview.com or
    1 Main Street, 13th Floor
    Cambridge, MA 02142

