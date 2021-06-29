Recent books from the MIT community

Improbable Impossibilities: Musings on Beginnings and Endings

By Alan Lightman, professor of the practice of the humanities

Pantheon, 2021, $25

Education Crossing Borders: How Singapore and MIT Created a New University

By Dara Fisher, SM ’13

MIT Press, 2020, $30

Care After Covid: What the Pandemic Revealed Is Broken in Healthcare and How to Reinvent It

By Shantanu Nundy ’04

McGraw-Hill Education, 2021, $32

Respectful Atheism: A Perspective on Belief in God and Each Other

By Thomas B. Sheridan ’59, professor of mechanical engineering emeritus and professor of aeronautics and astronautics emeritus

Prometheus, 2021, $25.95

Putting Skill to Work: How to Create Good Jobs in Uncertain Times

By Nichola Lowe, PhD ’03

MIT Press, 2021, $35

Introduction to Unified Mechanics Theory with Applications

By Cemal Basaran, SM ’88

Springer, 2021, $79.99

Wonder Women of Science: How 12 Geniuses Are Rocking Science, Technology, and the World

By Tiera Fletcher ’17 and Ginger Rue,

illustrated by Sally Wern Comport

Candlewick Press, 2021, $19.99

IDeaLs (Innovation and Design as Leadership): Transformation in the Digital Era

By Joseph Press, SM ’97, PhD ’99, Paola Bellis, Tommaso Buganza, Silvia Magnanini, Daniel Trabucchi, Abraham B. (Rami) Shani, Roberto Verganti, and Federico Paola Zasa

Emerald Publishing, 2021, $100

