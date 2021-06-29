Recent books from the MIT community
Improbable Impossibilities: Musings on Beginnings and Endings
By Alan Lightman, professor of the practice of the humanities
Pantheon, 2021, $25
Education Crossing Borders: How Singapore and MIT Created a New University
By Dara Fisher, SM ’13
MIT Press, 2020, $30
Care After Covid: What the Pandemic Revealed Is Broken in Healthcare and How to Reinvent It
By Shantanu Nundy ’04
McGraw-Hill Education, 2021, $32
Respectful Atheism: A Perspective on Belief in God and Each Other
By Thomas B. Sheridan ’59, professor of mechanical engineering emeritus and professor of aeronautics and astronautics emeritus
Prometheus, 2021, $25.95
Putting Skill to Work: How to Create Good Jobs in Uncertain Times
By Nichola Lowe, PhD ’03
MIT Press, 2021, $35
Introduction to Unified Mechanics Theory with Applications
By Cemal Basaran, SM ’88
Springer, 2021, $79.99
Wonder Women of Science: How 12 Geniuses Are Rocking Science, Technology, and the World
By Tiera Fletcher ’17 and Ginger Rue,
illustrated by Sally Wern Comport
Candlewick Press, 2021, $19.99
IDeaLs (Innovation and Design as Leadership): Transformation in the Digital Era
By Joseph Press, SM ’97, PhD ’99, Paola Bellis, Tommaso Buganza, Silvia Magnanini, Daniel Trabucchi, Abraham B. (Rami) Shani, Roberto Verganti, and Federico Paola Zasa
Emerald Publishing, 2021, $100
