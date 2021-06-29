Easy desalination

By varying the amount of heat along the surface, it’s possible to get the crystal formations to roll along in a specific direction. The higher the temperature, the faster they grow and lift off, minimizing the amount of time the crystals block the surface.

Preventing the fouling of heat exchangers is an especially important potential benefit: according to Varanasi, this problem costs the US and other industrialized nations a quarter of a percent of GDP. He also says the process could make it possible to use untreated salty water for some industrial cooling systems that otherwise consume billions of gallons of valuable fresh water. In some situations the recovered salts and other minerals could even be salable products.

The methods for making the textures to produce a water-repelling surface are already well developed, Varanasi says, so implementing this process at industrial scale should be relatively quick.