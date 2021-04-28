The city inside our heads

From “Design as if People Mattered”: In 1970, I formed a small research group, and began looking at city spaces—to learn why some work for people, and some do not. The project began by looking at New York City parks. One of the first things that struck us was the lack of crowding. A few were jammed, but more were near empty. Sheer space, obviously, was not itself attracting children. Many streets were. It is often assumed that children play in the street because they lack playground space. But many children play in the streets because they like to. One of the best areas we came across was a block on 101st Street in East Harlem. Adjoining stoops and fire escapes provided prime viewing and were highly functional for mothers and older people. Though we did not know it then, this block had within it all the basic elements of a successful urban place.