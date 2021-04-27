Recent books from the MIT community

The Empathy Diaries: A Memoir

By Sherry Turkle, professor of the social studies of science and technology and founding director of the MIT Initiative on Technology and Self

Penguin press, 2021, $28

The Memory Thief and the Secrets Behind How We Remember (A Medical Mystery)

By Lauren Aguirre ’86

Pegasus Books, 2021, $28.95

Digital Body Language: How to Build Trust and Connection, No Matter the Distance

By Erica Dhawan, MBA ’12

St. Martin’s Press, 2021, $28.99

Make Shift: Dispatches from the Post-Pandemic Future (Twelve Tomorrows series)

By Gideon Lichfield, former editor in chief of MIT Technology Review

MIT Press, 2021, $19.95

Brains Explained: How They Work and Why They Work That Way

By Alison (McKenzie) Caldwell ’11 and Micah Caldwell

Weldon Owen, 2021, $25

Risk Is an Asset: Turning Commodity Price Uncertainty into a Strategic Advantage

By Wayne Penello and Andrew P. Furman ’85

ForbesBooks, 2020, $29.99

Stanley Jaki Foundation International Congress

Edited by Paul Haffner and Joseph Laracy, SM ’07

Gracewing Publishing, 2020, $22.50

Measurement Demystified: Creating Your L&D Measurement, Analytics, and Reporting Strategy

By David Vance ’74 and Peggy Parskey

Association for Talent Development, 2020, $38.99

