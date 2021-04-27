Recent books from the MIT community
The Empathy Diaries: A Memoir
By Sherry Turkle, professor of the social studies of science and technology and founding director of the MIT Initiative on Technology and Self
Penguin press, 2021, $28
The Memory Thief and the Secrets Behind How We Remember (A Medical Mystery)
By Lauren Aguirre ’86
Pegasus Books, 2021, $28.95
Digital Body Language: How to Build Trust and Connection, No Matter the Distance
By Erica Dhawan, MBA ’12
St. Martin’s Press, 2021, $28.99
Make Shift: Dispatches from the Post-Pandemic Future (Twelve Tomorrows series)
By Gideon Lichfield, former editor in chief of MIT Technology Review
MIT Press, 2021, $19.95
Brains Explained: How They Work and Why They Work That Way
By Alison (McKenzie) Caldwell ’11 and Micah Caldwell
Weldon Owen, 2021, $25
Risk Is an Asset: Turning Commodity Price Uncertainty into a Strategic Advantage
By Wayne Penello and Andrew P. Furman ’85
ForbesBooks, 2020, $29.99
Stanley Jaki Foundation International Congress
Edited by Paul Haffner and Joseph Laracy, SM ’07
Gracewing Publishing, 2020, $22.50
Measurement Demystified: Creating Your L&D Measurement, Analytics, and Reporting Strategy
By David Vance ’74 and Peggy Parskey
Association for Talent Development, 2020, $38.99
