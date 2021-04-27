Newest address on campus
Undergrads are now living in MIT’s new dorm on Vassar Street.
New Vassar, MIT’s new undergrad dorm, opened in January across the street from the Henry Steinbrenner Stadium and Track with the goal of promoting a healthy, well-balanced lifestyle. The 450-bed residence emphasizes four core values chosen by its founders’ group: well-being, inclusiveness, adventure, and kindness. Dining options will eventually include a cooking pod program that will let students learn with a chef in the dorm’s community kitchen.