Seen on campus

Newest address on campus

Undergrads are now living in MIT’s new dorm on Vassar Street.

April 27, 2021
MIT Campus photoMIT Campus photo
Tony Luong

New Vassar, MIT’s new undergrad dorm, opened in January across the street from the Henry Steinbrenner Stadium and Track with the goal of promoting a healthy, well-balanced lifestyle. The 450-bed residence emphasizes four core values chosen by its founders’ group: well-being, inclusiveness, adventure, and kindness. Dining options will eventually include a cooking pod program that will let students learn with a chef in the dorm’s community kitchen.

