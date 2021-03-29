In order to truly end the pandemic, it will be essential to get vaccines to all parts of the world. The first part of that challenge involves boosting the supply and securing doses for all, but even if enough vaccines become ready, the next hurdles are storage and distribution. For some covid vaccines, that means shuttling through what’s known as the “cold chain,” a series of very well chilled environments—planes, boats, trucks, even boxes cooled with liquid nitrogen—to ensure that shots don’t perish before they get to the people who need them. Currently, Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be kept at -80 °C for long-term storage, and Moderna’s at -20 °C. For reference, home refrigerators maintain temperatures of about 2 to 4 °C.



“These requirements are difficult,” says Darrick Carter, the chief scientific officer of HDT Bio, a biotechnology company based in Seattle that’s developing immunotherapies for underserved regions of the world.

Some vaccines are already able to handle more typical refrigerator temperatures: Johnson & Johnson’s and AstraZeneca’s, for example. But messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines such as those by Pfizer and Moderna, which have proved more effective and will be far easier to modify to fight new variants, have a shelf life of just a few hours once they’re out of very cold temperatures.

Those temperature needs are an issue in places where access to ultra-cold freezers or even electricity is scarce, but keeping vaccines cold can be a struggle even in rich countries like the US.

To get around these problems, scientists and engineers are taking two different routes: changing parts of the cold chain, or changing the vaccines themselves.

How cold temperatures protect fragile vaccines

MRNAs are strings of nucleic acids that give cells instructions on what proteins to make—and with the right tweaks, they can give the body directions on how to fight diseases, including covid-19. They’re essential components of vaccines like Pfizer’s and Moderna’s. But they’re fragile: without some sort of protective coating, the mRNAs in a vaccine degrade quickly. To prevent that damage, vaccine makers keep these mRNAs protected, essentially putting them in safe bubbles.

Currently, that bubble is a lipid nanoparticle—which, on a basic level, is a very tiny fat droplet. For Drew Weissman, one of the pioneers of mRNA vaccine technology, it took more than 10 years and about 40 different formulas to discover that lipid nanoparticles worked the best. Not only did they keep particles from being degraded, but they also boosted the response of the immune system.