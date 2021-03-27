Most voice games can be played asynchronously, meaning players don’t have to be in the same place or playing at the same time. Max Child, the founder of Volley, a publisher of voice games, says that grandparents will often play on their own time and text their grandchildren about their progress, and the children will advance their moves when they have a minute.

“Someone can play with their kids, or they can get their friends together for game night,” says Child. Volley’s most popular voice game is Yes Sire, an immersive tale that imagines the player as the ruthless ruler of a fiefdom.

Parents also like the fact that many voice games offer an empty canvas for creativity. Parker, the six-year-old son of Kate and Brian Daniels, is an avid performer. “He’s our imaginative child,” Kate says, describing how he’ll listen to the stories and then act them out on the beach outside the family’s home with his four-year-old sister, Charlotte.

“I like to think about how I can change the story,” Parker pipes up, describing how he’d listened to one about a castle and imagined what it would look like.

At night, the kids clamor for Brian’s ongoing bedtime story, which he records as an MP4 and uploads to blank cards for the kids to listen to if they’ve behaved.

But it’s not just kids who are eschewing the screen; adults are a growing market for voice games too. Volley, for example, has some “mature” games, like Love Taps, Sherlock, and Infected, which include explicit language and content aimed at an older audience. And both Child and Yoto’s creator, Ben Drury, say that besides enjoying the opportunity to participate with grandchildren, older people have also found it empowering to be able to play games with their voices rather than learning how to navigate a console or controller.