Europe’s difficult rollout of covid-19 shots took another blow over the weekend, as several countries halted deployment of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid worries it could cause blood clots.

On Monday Germany, Spain, Italy, and France were among those to suspend deployment of the vaccine, following similar moves made last week by Denmark, Norway, Ireland, and others. Germany’s health minister, Jens Spahn, said it was “a purely precautionary measure” after some reports that a small number of people who had received the vaccine later developed blood clots in their brains.

The European Medicines Agency, meanwhile, said that although there have been around 30 reports of clotting among 5 million people vaccinated, this was not higher than the incidence that would normally be expected. In an announcement on Monday, it said that the vaccine can still be delivered while further investigations take place.

“Events involving blood clots, some with unusual features such as low numbers of platelets, have occurred in a very small number of people who received the vaccine,” the agency said in a statement. “Many thousands of people develop blood clots annually in the EU for different reasons. The number of thromboembolic events overall in vaccinated people seems not to be higher than that seen in the general population.”