What is an “algorithm”? It depends whom you ask

Describing a decision-making system as an “algorithm” is often a way to deflect accountability for human decisions. For many, the term implies a set of rules based objectively on empirical evidence or data. It also suggests a system that is highly complex—perhaps so complex that a human would struggle to understand its inner workings or anticipate its behavior when deployed.

But is this characterization accurate? Not always.

For example, in late December Stanford Medical Center’s misallocation of covid-19 vaccines was blamed on a distribution “algorithm” that favored high-ranking administrators over frontline doctors. The hospital claimed to have consulted with ethicists to design its “very complex algorithm,” which a representative said “clearly didn’t work right,” as MIT Technology Review reported at the time. While many people interpreted the use of the term to mean that AI or machine learning was involved, the system was in fact a medical algorithm, which is functionally different. It was more akin to a very simple formula or decision tree designed by a human committee.

This disconnect highlights a growing issue. As predictive models proliferate, the public becomes more wary of their use in making critical decisions. But as policymakers begin to develop standards for assessing and auditing algorithms, they must first define the class of decision-making or decision support tools to which their policies will apply. Leaving the term “algorithm” open to interpretation could place some of the models with the biggest impact beyond the reach of policies designed to ensure that such systems don’t hurt people.