The problem is that over the past few decades the larger companies have, with the help of regulators, gotten better at edging out startups. The pandemic has in some ways worsened this trend. It is even harder for many cash-strapped young firms to survive. And that doesn’t portend well for innovation.

One recent study from researchers at the University of Chicago and Northwestern University shows that breakthrough inventions are more likely to come from individual inventors or smaller teams. Corporations excel at bringing about incremental improvements, like those that make the production process more efficient. But major leaps in technology tend to come from newer, smaller firms. You can make a better horse carriage, but eventually it takes a radical innovation to make a motorcar—otherwise progress stalls.

Covid-19 has caused more churn of companies entering and exiting the marketplace than any other event since World War II, but we can’t read that to mean we’ll see a faster rate of technological progress. Instead, we’ve seen the opposite: restrictions on immigration, plummeting travel, and the isolation of knowledge workers in home offices have made the kinds of interactions that drive innovation less likely to happen.

A bias toward profit

Besides this, there’s evidence that venture capitalists have devoted more of their energies to guiding companies already in their portfolios through the pandemic, rather than looking outward for new investments. As a result, the prime beneficiaries from the pandemic have been incumbents with deep pockets. Giants like Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft collectively hold more than $570 billion in gross cash.