We asked Bill Gates, a Nobel laureate and others to name the most effective way to combat climate change

Bill Gates

Cofounder of Microsoft and

chairman of Breakthrough Energy (US)

Right now, I’m investing a lot in nuclear fission. Our company [TerraPower] … just got a huge US government contract to develop that reactor, which we call Natrium.

A lot of people would say a storage miracle and some people would say super-cheap, clean hydrogen. The nice thing about super-cheap, clean hydrogen—forget about whether it ever competes in passenger cars; it probably doesn’t—is it potentially solves a lot of problems.

It requires the cheapest electricity in the world and the cheapest capital cost in the world, if you’re going to do it through electrolyzers cracking water.

That could work—we should try—but we can’t count on it. You can’t just focus on one thing, because you may hit a dead end, just like we may not get fusion or [next-generation] fission or the storage miracle.