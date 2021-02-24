How schools plan to close the pandemic education gap

That means a large share of the children who lack the basic tools necessary for online learning are children of color. “And when they do have access, [the devices] are probably of a lower quality,” says Emma Dorn, global education practice manager at McKinsey and a coauthor of the report. Perhaps as a result of these discrepancies, those kids were also half as likely as white students to have had any live contact with their teacher in the past week.

So while white students may finish the current school year between four and eight months behind in math, students of color may be six to 12 months behind, according to McKinsey’s analysis.

Dorn says these disparities stem in part from the lingering digital divide and in part from the fact that students of color are more likely to be learning remotely, according to surveys. Among other reasons, their parents may be keeping them in remote school because of high covid-19 rates in their communities and distrust in authorities who say it’s safe to go back.

Jayda Williams, a high school senior in Providence, Rhode Island, has her own laptop, a school-issued Chromebook, and a stable home internet connection. She’s involved with a student activist group and an art group, which give her purpose. But she’s still struggled more this year than she ever has with school, which she was attending in person for about three days each week as of January.

COURTESY

During her days spent learning from home, Williams has a hard time focusing. She picks up her phone to text friends much more often and misses her social life. “I’m absolutely not learning as much,” she admits. “I don’t think I retain anything.”

Williams’s grades dropped a little during the first quarter, but she still plans to apply to colleges. She’s narrowed her search to schools close to home because she worries college campuses will become coronavirus hot spots once again.

Other high school seniors have been blown further off course. Applications for FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, were down 10% as of late January 2021. And enrollment in college was nearly 22% lower in 2020 than the year before. Students who delay college attendance are less likely to complete a degree, studies have shown.

The big question, of course, is how the pandemic will affect students’ educational progress and the broader economy in the long run. The answer is still unclear and will depend in large part on what happens next. But preliminary reports paint a bleak picture.

Dorn and her colleagues have estimated that setbacks in education could cost the average American student $61,000 to $82,000 in lifetime earnings. Again, those averages conceal a stark racial divide: white students’ income could fall by 1.6%, while Hispanic students lose 3% and Black students 3.3% over their working lifetimes. And US GDP could take a 0.8% to 1.3% annual hit by 2040, when most of the current school cohort will be in the workforce.

Laying the groundwork

One conclusion is clear: all students need reliable, high-speed internet at home, and will even when most are back in school. School administrators now see it as their job to make sure students have laptops or tablets and solid broadband connections to use them on.

“You can discuss differences between remote and in-person learning, but remote without the benefit of internet access simply isn’t feasible,” says Phillip DiBartolo, chief information officer for Chicago Public Schools.