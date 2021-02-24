AI systems, on the other hand, are built to do only one of these things at a time. Computer-vision and audio-recognition algorithms can sense things but cannot use language to describe them. A natural-­language model can manipulate words, but the words are detached from any sensory reality. If senses and language were combined to give an AI a more human-like way to gather and process new information, could it finally develop something like an understanding of the world?

The hope is that these “multimodal” systems, with access to both the sensory and linguistic “modes” of human intelligence, should give rise to a more robust kind of AI that can adapt more easily to new situations or problems. Such algorithms could then help us tackle more complex problems, or be ported into robots that can communicate and collaborate with us in our daily life.

New advances in language-­processing algorithms like OpenAI’s GPT-3 have helped. Researchers now understand how to replicate language manipulation well enough to make combining it with sensing capabilities more potentially fruitful. To start with, they are using the very first sensing capability the field achieved: computer vision. The results are simple bimodal models, or visual-language AI.