Why GPT-3 is the best and worst of AI right now

As you can see, GPT-3 is capable of producing complex sentences that read as though they could have been produced by a human. The example sentences include cultural references and a believable account of how the scientists would react. Machines that can use language in this way are important for several reasons. Language is crucial to making sense of the everyday world: humans use it to communicate, to share ideas and describe concepts. An AI that mastered language would acquire a better understanding of the world in the process.

Large language models have many practical uses, too. They power better chatbots that hold more fluent conversations; they can generate articles and stories about anything, given a prompt; they can summarize pieces of text or answer queries about them. Access to GPT-3 is by invitation only, but people have already used it to power dozens of apps, from a tool that generates startup ideas to an AI-scripted adventure game set in a dungeon.

GPT-3 isn’t the only large language model to appear in 2020. Microsoft, Google, and Facebook all announced their own. But GPT-3 was the best generalist by far. And it gives the impression it can write anything: fan fiction, philosophical polemics, and even code. When people started to try GPT-3 for themselves last summer, thousands of examples of its versatility flooded social media. Debates were even sparked about whether GPT-3 was the first artificial general intelligence.

It’s not. Despite the incredibly convincing passages of text it can churn out, GPT-3 doesn’t do anything really new. What it shows instead is that size can be everything. To build GPT-3, OpenAI used more or less the same approach and algorithms it used for its older sibling, GPT-2, but it supersized both the neural network and the training set. GPT-3 has 175 billion parameters—the values in a network that get adjusted during training—compared with GPT-2’s 1.5 billion. It was also trained on a lot more data.