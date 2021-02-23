NASA has just released the first videos and images taken by the Perseverance rover as it landed—as well as the first sounds ever recorded from the surface of Mars.

What happened: On February 18, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed safely on Mars, the end of a journey that began last July. The spacecraft survived its “seven minutes of terror”—its entry through the Martian atmosphere and descent to the surface. On the way down, the rover’s cameras snapped images and recorded a wealth of video footage that has given us a historic view of the nail-biting moment it touched down.

The landing footage: On February 22, NASA released a three-and-a-half-minute video that stitched together footage of the rover’s landing recorded by five different cameras (three on the spacecraft’s back shell, one on the descent stage used to drop the rover on the ground, and two on the rover itself; one camera on the back shell failed).