Seen on campus

First shots on campus

In December, MIT Medical front-line workers became the first members of the MIT community to receive the covid-19 vaccine.

February 23, 2021

MIT’s first 200 doses of the Moderna covid-19 vaccine arrived on campus just before Christmas. Lead medical housekeeper Fatima Rosario, who headed the effort to keep MIT Medical sanitized and safe for patients and staff, received the first vaccine on December 28. Maura Rowley, MIT Medical’s nurse practice manager, administered the historic shot. Within three days, every frontline MIT Medical staff member who requested a vaccine, including clinicians, cleaners, and front-desk staff, had received a first dose. 

MELANIE GONICK/MIT

