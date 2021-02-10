Why Denmark’s “corona passport” is more of a promise than a plan

The initiative seemed to be in keeping with Denmark’s relatively decisive approach to the pandemic. In March 2020 it was one of the first countries in Europe to institute a lockdown to try to contain the virus, and in November it was quick to order a cull of farmed minks when a new variant spotted in the animals was linked to 12 cases in humans. In truth, though, the “corona passport” announcement was more a statement of intent than an actual launch.

The Danish government may have an aggressive timeline, but it has released few details of its plans. It has not specified what information the passport will contain, nor has it even issued a call for tenders yet. And once it does, say experts, it will have to grapple with the same thorny health and ethical issues that have stymied similar certification efforts around the world.

“Ready in a week”

The corona passport is intended to speed a return to normal, but what it will look like is still under discussion.

“Our suggestion is that it work digitally, like an app,” says Henriette Søltoft, deputy director of the Confederation of Danish Industry, which is partnering with the government to develop the project. “And that it will be automatically updated. If you get a new test result, it will show up there.”

Technologically, the passport isn’t terribly complicated. Phones already carry health information, and for months companies have been working to develop the required software—and lobbying for it to be used. Martin Petersen Lennards, the Danish public sector leader for IBM Global Business Services, says his company’s tool is pretty much ready to go.

“It will combine data on tests and vaccination, depending on local government rules,” he says. “You as a citizen just download the app and consent that the data be shared. Then, when you enter an airplane or a concert or a restaurant, it generates a QR code for the business to scan. From the front end, it’s rather simple.”

The back end, however, is a little more complicated. Because it entails exchanging sensitive data securely, both privacy and fraud are important concerns. IBM is using the blockchain to manage this; other providers, such as The Commons Project, propose different solutions.

Overall, what Denmark is aiming for sounds a lot like other systems that have been suggested but not yet released. But given the country’s small size and high degree of centralization—to say nothing of specific cultural values—it is better positioned than most to eventually carry it out.