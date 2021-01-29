SMART SPORTS

Silence in the stadium

Covid-19 has had an unprecedented impact on global sports. Across almost all sporting categories, from March 2020, training, as well as national and international competitions, have been cancelled or postponed. Not only did the coronavirus literally stop play; the impact on global sports’ revenue streams and business models, from ticket sales to broadcasting to merchandise, has been immense. Associations and event organizers are now focused on what can be done to help the industry bounce back, and many of the solutions will come from embracing digital technology.

Given live audience restrictions during the covid pandemic, Shen Xue, president of the Chinese Figure Skating Association and former Olympic champion in pair skating, shared four imperatives for her sport at Alibaba Cloud’s Apsara Conference 2020. These, she said, are to create new models of event hosting that minimize face-to-face interactions; transfer offline game watching to online game watching; produce brand new content from figure-skating events; and to further promote figure skating with new digital events. “All these challenges require the conventional way of sports events organization, communication, and promotion to be transformed and adjusted,” said Shen.