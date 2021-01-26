Why more countries need covid vaccines, not just the richest ones

The global vaccine rollout is full of glitches, shortages, and problems, but not every country faces the same challenges. Evening out those inequalities to make sure poorer countries are included in the vaccination race isn’t just the ethical thing to do: it’s good for rich countries, too. A new study from the National Bureau of Economic Research shows that the entire global economy depends on poorer countries getting residents vaccinated: advanced economies will still bear 49% of the costs of the pandemic, even if they get their own populations entirely inoculated.

With a new leader in the White House, we’re seeing signs that the US will do its part. The Biden administration says it will join Covax, a global vaccination effort led by the World Health Organization that aims to get the first batches of vaccines to poorer countries in February. To learn more about global vaccine inequality, we spoke with Anita Ho, associate professor in bioethics and health services research at University of British Columbia and The University of California, San Francisco.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Q: What’s the upshot of the US joining Covax? Do you expect that to be any sort of game-changer for global vaccine inequity?

A: Even from a symbolic perspective it's really important to have the US rejoining the WHO efforts and Covax. It's also important for financial reasons, because Covax needs money to get supplies. It's not just vaccines... we need money for personnel, we need money for protective equipment. We need money for glass, for syringes, for needles—everything. So the US being there can provide leadership and provide more financial security as well.

Q: So it really goes beyond just needing the doses. What are some of the biggest disparities in global vaccine distribution right now? It sounds like supplies might play into that.

A: It's not just, are we willing to donate the vaccines? It's do we have the infrastructure to even store and transport the vaccines? The main ones approved in the US, for example, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, really require very cold refrigeration. That is not even very feasible in some areas of the world that have limited electricity supply.