Don’t panic about the latest coronavirus mutations, say drug companies

Earlier this month a mutated variant of the coronavirus was detected in the UK, setting off alarms across Europe and causing some countries to ban travelers from Britain.

But it’s still not clear that the new variant is much more easily transmitted, as some scientists have warned. Moreover, several companies with authorized vaccines or therapeutic drugs for covid-19—Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Regeneron, and Eli Lilly—said they were either doing tests or already had data showing that their treatments should work against the new form of the coronavirus.

And even though these treatments may eventually need to be updated, the technology behind some of the leading vaccines makes them uniquely well suited to keep up with an ever-evolving virus.

Mutation fearmongering

The new variant was discovered by British gene-sequencing labs and was linked to a fast-growing cluster of covid-19 cases in London and southeast England. Scientists advising the UK government have speculated that it could be as much as 70% more transmissible than previously known versions. On December 22, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the new variant hadn’t been detected in the US; however, that may only be a matter of time.

The covid virus has been accumulating mutations all along—thousands so far. Some scientists say the worry over this latest variant form is probably overblown, and that aggressive gene sequencing by British scientists and an overreaction by politicians ignited an unnecessary panic.

“We do not have to worry about this virus variant and we should not ban people from flying from the UK or other countries,” Kári Stefánsson, CEO of DeCode Genetics, told Iceland’s RÚV News Agency. Stefánsson, whose company has spearheaded covid-19 testing and genetics research in Iceland, said he thinks there is “nothing dramatic” about the latest variant, but that fears are being stoked to convince people to keep up precautions and social distancing.

“Could this make it more transmissible? Could this make it fly? Sure, anything is possible,” Alan Dove, a virologist who cohosts the podcast This Week in Virology, said during an episode that aired on December 20. He said the more plausible explanation is that the UK variant has come to dominate in certain areas by chance.

“It’s a question of who infected who, and which particular virus got spread furthest, and that is a matter of luck,” he said. “It’s not about the virus being better at spreading.”

How viruses evolve

Proof of whether the variant does or does not transmit more easily, or whether it has other biological effects, is expected soon.

On December 22, a group led by Ravindra K. Gupta at Imperial College London reported that one of the recent mutations does make the coronavirus more infectious, at least in lab tests. And the fact that the virus is accumulating mutations to the gene for its signature spike proteins, which are what vaccines and drugs lock on to, raises a “real possibility” that it might become resistant to these treatments, Gupta and colleagues wrote.

One particular mutation seen in the UK and South Africa, known as N501Y, is drawing attention because it is in the “receptor-binding domain” of the spike protein, the part that determines how easily the virus gets into human cells.

But there are also reasons to expect that a resistant strain of the virus might not appear very soon.