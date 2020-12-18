Autochocolate

There are many different processes happening in our facility, all of which are mostly automated now: roasting the beans, grinding sugar, melting cocoa butter, powdering cocoa, tempering, molding, packaging. We work with European machines, mainly. All the programmable logic controller systems [basically, the computers that tell the larger machine what to do] come from Siemens in Germany, and we also invested about $3 million five years ago in machines from Royal Duyvis Wiener in the Netherlands. That’s the biggest difference.

This plant started about 20 years ago with many old machines that ECOM bought from Nestlé, when Nestlé closed their outfit in Mexico, and their machines were almost 100% manual. Today, we basically have two operators in one control room watching all the windows and screens, and about 95% of our work at the plant is done with computers. So the cost of staff is lower now too. We have about 100 people in the whole facility. The size of the equipment has also changed; a big roaster 20 years ago may have had a capacity of half a ton, and now it’s five tons.

<