Breeding the right kind of cow

Heterosis refers to the tendency for a cross-bred hybrid animal to often have better traits (like weight or longevity) than its parents. And it’s a great tool for getting the breeds right. Basically, you have genetic differences in different breeds of an animal, and if you cross them, those genetic differences give you a bounce. The more distant the bloodlines, the more heterosis you’re going to get. An example of how I use this in practice is crossing Bos indicus cattle, which evolved in the southern parts of the world, with our native Bos taurus cattle, in order to increase their heat tolerance and longevity.

Technology has spread like weeds in the ranching world. In the 1970s, artificial insemination became a widespread tool. In the 1990s, we also started to see modern techniques like gene mapping and DNA testing that help us balance our breeds. There is a cost to gene mapping because you have to test your animals, get them into a database, pay all these fees, pay for animal IDs, all of those things. But it lets us see which bulls have, for example, specific genes for growth. So it makes genetic progress for whatever our target is much faster.

The average cow’s weight 50 years ago was probably 900 pounds. In the ’70s, it was probably 1,000 pounds. Today, it’s about 1,300 pounds. It takes more acres to maintain cows of that size. And they produce much bigger calves, and require more feed in the winter. In the ’50s, in the early ’60s, we got cattle too fat and too small, and their productive life was too short. Then in the ’70s—I graduated college in 1972—there was this war on fat in the industry because the medical field had determined that eating too much fat was bad for people’s hearts. We really focused on getting cattle that would be more efficient, bigger, leaner. That took us about 20 years. And we overdid it. We realized that we were losing the eating experience, because the meat was getting too tough. There’s a fair amount of trial and error. Today, we’re somewhere in the middle. I think we’ve hit the sweet spot. You won’t really find yourself in a restaurant anymore saying, “I broke my tooth on that steak.”

Breeding the right kind of cow has been one of the main interests of my career. It’s a challenge, because the life cycle of a bovine is pretty long, compared to any other meat protein.