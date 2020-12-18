Solving the social dilemma

When is the last time you checked Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram? Last night? Before breakfast? Five minutes ago?

If you do have a social-media habit, of course, you are not alone: about 3.5 billion people are active participants. Globally, during a typical day, people post 500 million tweets, share over 10 billion pieces of Facebook content, and watch over a billion hours of YouTube video. Since our brains are wired to process social information, it’s hardly surprising this technology has grown so popular so fast. But as most people are also aware, it has a dark side.

“Social media disrupts our elections, our economy, and our health,” says Sloan professor Sinan Aral. In The Hype Machine (Penguin Random House, 2020, $28), Aral details why social-media platforms have become so successful yet so problematic.

“This machine exists in every facet of our lives,” Aral says. “What do we do? How do we achieve the promise of this machine and avoid the peril? We’re at a crossroads.”

Aral, who has been studying social networking for 20 years, was part of the team behind a 2018 study showing that false news stories shared on Twitter were 70% more likely to be retweeted than true ones. Why? Most likely because false news has greater novelty value and provokes stronger reactions—especially disgust and surprise.