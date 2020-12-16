The key to future election security starts with a roll of the dice

We’re now six weeks out from Election Day and electors in every state followed the will of the voters and confirmed the victory of Joe Biden. But while the Electoral College made the results official, President Donald Trump is continuing to protest the results, despite having lost dozens of court cases within the past month. In any case, Congress is slated to complete the process of electing Biden on January 6.

President Trump’s attack on American elections accelerated a problem that already existed in the United States: The public doesn’t trust the vote.

So how can we help more Americans believe in the most important function of our democracy? One of the most contentious states that voted in 2020 might have something to tell us.

How it went down in Georgia

Georgia’s vote was close. When it turned out that were only 12,000 votes separating Joe Biden from Donald Trump, the world turned its attention to the count there.

The state’s elections have changed significantly in just the last year, including switching to more secure paper ballots, and passing a law requiring a post-election audit that was then used to examine this year’s tight presidential race.

An audit is not a recount. Instead, it is a routine check of a portion of ballots, using statistical tests to root out anomalies to increase everyone’s confidence that the outcome is correct. Georgia’s secretary of state, a Republican, ran the audit this year: it discovered and corrected a relatively small number of counting errors. That process was open and transparent, and the changes were too few to affect the results. In the end, it reaffirmed Joe Biden’s win in Georgia.