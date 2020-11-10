Featured Session: An Orchestrated Response to a Systemic Network Ransomware Attack at Norsk Hydro

On March 19, 2019, Norsk Hydro, one of the world’s largest producers of aluminum, faced a systemic, worldwide network ransomware attack. Its response strategy was built upon two principles: pay no ransom, and admit the breach.

In this session, you’ll hear directly from Halvor Molland, senior vice president at Norsk Hydro ASA, about how their response resulted in unprecedented transparency and a distributed workstream that included forensics, communication management, and rebuilding.

