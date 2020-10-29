Voters should resist blaming every election glitch on political interference

Early voting data shows that voter participation in the 2020 US presidential election is already at an all-time high in many states. With only days remaining before voting ends on November 3, more than 70 million Americans have cast ballots.

This unprecedented early turnout, and the complications presented by the covid-19 pandemic, have brought intense scrutiny to election administrators nationwide. Every hiccup and anomaly in how elections are run seems to give partisans at either end of the political spectrum a reason to accuse opponents of misdeeds.

But citing every error in election administration as evidence of malfeasance could undermine voter confidence. Even well-intentioned criticisms may make things seem worse than they actually are.

Yes, citizens should hold election administrators to very high standards, but it’s also true that human error and technology issues cause problems in every election. And this year, election administrators, poll workers, and vendors are dealing with the additional difficulties of a pandemic.

As Election Day approaches, Americans must take care to distinguish between relatively harmless election mishaps and cases of true malfeasance. For almost any technical glitch, the former is a far more likely explanation than the latter.