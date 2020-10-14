AI Reads Human Emotions. Should it?

AI can read your emotional response to advertising and your facial expressions in a job interview. But if it can already do all this, what happens next? In part two of a series on emotion AI, Jennifer Strong and the team at MIT Technology Review explore the implications of how it’s used and where it’s heading in the future.

We meet:

Shruti Sharma, VSCO

Gabi Zijderveld, Affectiva

Tim VanGoethem, Harman

Rohit Prasad, Amazon

Meredith Whittaker, NYU's AI Now Institute

Credits: This episode was reported and produced by Jennifer Strong, Karen Hao, Tate Ryan-Mosley, and Emma Cillekens. We had help from Benji Rosen. We’re edited by Michael Reilly and Gideon Lichfield.