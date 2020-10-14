AI Reads Human Emotions. Should it?
In part two of our series on emotion AI, we explore the sticky concepts of bias, safety and use.
AI can read your emotional response to advertising and your facial expressions in a job interview. But if it can already do all this, what happens next? In part two of a series on emotion AI, Jennifer Strong and the team at MIT Technology Review explore the implications of how it’s used and where it’s heading in the future.
We meet:
- Shruti Sharma, VSCO
- Gabi Zijderveld, Affectiva
- Tim VanGoethem, Harman
- Rohit Prasad, Amazon
- Meredith Whittaker, NYU's AI Now Institute
Credits: This episode was reported and produced by Jennifer Strong, Karen Hao, Tate Ryan-Mosley, and Emma Cillekens. We had help from Benji Rosen. We’re edited by Michael Reilly and Gideon Lichfield.