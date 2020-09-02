Go behind the scenes of one of the world’s most advanced genomics labs

For the first time ever, EmTech MIT, our flagship event on emerging technologies and trends, will be held virtually. Going virtual has given us the opportunity to offer the MIT Inside Track, which includes these exciting new interactive experiences:

Meet the Researcher– MIT’s Computer and Artificial Intelligence Lab : Chat with researchers inside MIT’s world-class research lab and learn about their latest projects.

: Chat with researchers inside MIT’s world-class research lab and learn about their latest projects. Inside the Lab : Get a behind-the-scenes look into some of MIT’s most innovative labs, and join a Q&A session with the researchers who run them. Featuring the MIT Nuclear Reactor Lab, the Broad Institute Genomics Lab, and the MIT.nano Lab.

: Get a behind-the-scenes look into some of MIT’s most innovative labs, and join a Q&A session with the researchers who run them. Featuring the MIT Nuclear Reactor Lab, the Broad Institute Genomics Lab, and the MIT.nano Lab. Master Classes: Understand the essentials of artificial intelligence, biomedicine, and cloud computing.

Understand the essentials of artificial intelligence, biomedicine, and cloud computing. Innovators’ Think Tanks: Tune in as we challenge our Innovators Under 35 to brainstorm solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems.

Tune in as we challenge our Innovators Under 35 to brainstorm solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems. Collaboration Cohorts: Connect with like-minded attendees and take advantage of our networking tools and private meeting rooms to share thoughts and ideas throughout the event.

Don’t miss these engaging new sessions. Purchase your ticket today.