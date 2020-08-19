A world divided into “cans” and “cannots”

As Steven Feldstein argues in the opening essay, technonationalism plays a part in the strengthening of other autocracies too. Evan Gershkovich writes about Russian tech giant Yandex’s uneasy relationship with the Kremlin. Sonia Faleiro looks at the Indian government’s attempts to control information by simply shutting down the internet for periods of time. Richard Kemeny reports on how Brazil is becoming a surveillance state. Patrick Howell O’Neill profiles Israeli spyware company NSO, which has quietly built up its fortune by helping governments around the world snoop on people.

Covid-19 is intensifying technonationalist tendencies in part by laying bare the differences between countries that are handling the pandemic well and those that aren’t. Rowan Moore Gerety delves into why America’s once-vibrant manufacturing sector, which switched nimbly to a war footing in the 1940s, now can’t churn out enough masks and equipment to keep citizens safe. Antonio Regalado examines the international race to find a vaccine and interviews Larry Corey, who is in charge of the Trump administration’s vaccine trials. Krithika Varagur talks to people on the pandemic’s front lines in several of the countries that have done best against the disease. Kati Krause and Patrick Leger take a closer look at Germany—a federal system like the US, but one where clear leadership from the top has produced a very different outcome.

Finally, Christine Rosen reviews a book by historian Jill Lepore on the forgotten history of “people analytics,” a discipline that was born of governments’ ambitions to predict and control their populations. Konstantin Kakaes sums up five books on the complicated relationship between governments and technology. And we round off with a thought-provoking piece of fiction from Fatin Abbas.

My guess is that while we wait for a vaccine or treatment, the international contrasts will only grow more stark. In some countries, economies are already picking back up and life is returning to some semblance of normalcy. In others, there is decline, depression, uncertainty, and a feeling of being trapped in the horror of now. Technology will continue to be one more means by which countries seek advantage. As nation-states reassert their power in the world, the stories in this issue will help you understand the nature and limits of what they can do.