Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
Sign in

  • Topics

  • Magazine

  • Newsletters

  • Events

Alumni connection

Take me back to Tech

With campus closed this spring, the global MIT community reunited online.

August 18, 2020
MIT mosaicMIT mosaic
Explore the interactive version of this mosaic at mosaic.mit.edu. It’s composed of more than 7,000 photos submitted by the MIT community
MIT Alumni Association
MIT alumni

A shot from the mosaic of Course 18s graduating in 2010.
COURTESY PHOTO

Returning to campus wasn’t an option because of covid-19, so Tech Reunions went virtual this year. More than 4,800 alumni and friends gathered online May 29–31 to celebrate class milestones, explore alumni achievements and faculty research, compete in a trivia face-off, and more. The annual Tech Day symposium featured a conversation about MIT’s pandemic response, led by Alumni Association president R. Erich Caulfield, SM ’01, PhD ’06, with MIT president L. Rafael Reif and other Institute leaders—and a closing event marked the 120th anniversary of the Association of MIT Alumnae (AMITA).

Read a full recap and watch videos from Virtual Tech Reunions online at bit.ly/VTR20-recap.

Latest content