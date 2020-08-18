Take me back to Tech



A shot from the mosaic of Course 18s graduating in 2010. COURTESY PHOTO

Returning to campus wasn’t an option because of covid-19, so Tech Reunions went virtual this year. More than 4,800 alumni and friends gathered online May 29–31 to celebrate class milestones, explore alumni achievements and faculty research, compete in a trivia face-off, and more. The annual Tech Day symposium featured a conversation about MIT’s pandemic response, led by Alumni Association president R. Erich Caulfield, SM ’01, PhD ’06, with MIT president L. Rafael Reif and other Institute leaders—and a closing event marked the 120th anniversary of the Association of MIT Alumnae (AMITA).

Read a full recap and watch videos from Virtual Tech Reunions online at bit.ly/VTR20-recap.