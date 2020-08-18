It started, as many things do, with a bunch of bored college kids. With covid-19 beginning to spread in the US, we’d been sent away from campus a week before spring break, in a mass move-out event we came to call MITExit, the TechXodus, or simply Hell Week. Most of the undergraduate student body was scattered to various corners of the earth and at loose ends for the two weeks before virtual learning would begin. Eager to stay connected online, many of us found our way to the Busy Beaver Discord server, a chat and gaming platform set up for displaced members of the MIT community. We were itching to do something—anything.

Sparked by some chatter about building a virtual campus away from campus, Jeffery Yu ’22 turned to the world-building game Minecraft. It can be used much like a digital Lego set that lets users arrange blocks and building materials in a virtual environment. Yu, a math major, initialized the MIT Minecraft server on an old computer at home, and Alex Patton ’20, a mechanical engineering major, got to work laying down building foundations by converting a map to plots. Electrical engineering and computer science PhD student Billy Moses ’18 and the Student Information Processing Board—a volunteer group that has been contributing to MIT’s computing environment since 1969—stepped in to help host the MIT Minecraft server on a physical server in the SIPB office. Student builders started a spreadsheet to track progress on buildings. We created a dedicated discussion chatroom in Discord, and soon we began referring to the MIT Minecraft project as the Minecraft Institvte of Technology.

While planning our virtual re-creation of campus, we agreed to use a scale close to 1:1, meaning that most blocks would be equal to one meter. Making sure everyone used the same ratio let us crowdsource the 3D modeling of a virtual MIT campus that, while endearingly low-resolution, would be sized to scale.