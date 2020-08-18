Recent books from the MIT community
The World as an Architectural Project
By Hashim Sarkis, dean of the School of Architecture and Planning; Roi Salgueiro Barrio, research associate at MIT’s Center for Advanced Urbanism; and Gabriel Kozlowski, SM ’15
MIT Press, 2020, $50
The Mental Life of Modernism: Why Poetry, Painting, and Music Changed at the Turn of the Twentieth Century
By Samuel Jay Keyser, emeritus professor of linguistics and special advisor to the chancellor
MIT Press, 2020, $29.95
Design Justice: Community-Led Practices to Build the World We Need
By Sasha Costanza-Chock, Media Lab research scientist
MIT Press, 2020, $25
Renewable Energy Finance: Theory and Practice
By Santosh Raikar, SM ’01, and Seabron Adamson, SM ’92
Elsevier, 2019, $99.95
Project Reliability Engineering: Pro Skills for Next Level Maker Projects
By Eyal Shahar, SM ’12
Apress, 2019, $37.99
A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred-Year History of America’s Hurricanes
By Eric Jay Dolin, PhD ’95
Liveright, 2020, $29.95
Scenario Planning for Cities and Regions: Managing and Envisioning Uncertain Futures
By Robert Goodspeed, PhD ’13
Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, 2020, $35
The Riddle of the Rosetta: How an English Polymath and a French Polyglot Discovered the Meaning of Egyptian Hieroglyphs
By Jed Z. Buchwald, former professor of the history of science, and Diane Greco Josefowicz, PhD ’99
Princeton university Press, 2020, $39.95
Send book news to MIT News
MITNews@technologyreview.com or
1 Main Street, 13th Floor
Cambridge, MA 02142