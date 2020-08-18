Recent books from the MIT community

The World as an Architectural Project

By Hashim Sarkis, dean of the School of Architecture and Planning; Roi Salgueiro Barrio, research associate at MIT’s Center for Advanced Urbanism; and Gabriel Kozlowski, SM ’15

MIT Press, 2020, $50

The Mental Life of Modernism: Why Poetry, Painting, and Music Changed at the Turn of the Twentieth Century

By Samuel Jay Keyser, emeritus professor of linguistics and special advisor to the chancellor

MIT Press, 2020, $29.95

Design Justice: Community-Led Practices to Build the World We Need

By Sasha Costanza-Chock, Media Lab research scientist

MIT Press, 2020, $25

Renewable Energy Finance: Theory and Practice

By Santosh Raikar, SM ’01, and Seabron Adamson, SM ’92

Elsevier, 2019, $99.95

Project Reliability Engineering: Pro Skills for Next Level Maker Projects

By Eyal Shahar, SM ’12

Apress, 2019, $37.99

A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred-Year History of America’s Hurricanes

By Eric Jay Dolin, PhD ’95

Liveright, 2020, $29.95

Scenario Planning for Cities and Regions: Managing and Envisioning Uncertain Futures

By Robert Goodspeed, PhD ’13

Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, 2020, $35

The Riddle of the Rosetta: How an English Polymath and a French Polyglot Discovered the Meaning of Egyptian Hieroglyphs

By Jed Z. Buchwald, former professor of the history of science, and Diane Greco Josefowicz, PhD ’99

Princeton university Press, 2020, $39.95

